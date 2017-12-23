- Advertisement -

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has announced plans by his administration to train teachers for children with special needs at the state-owned Tayo Akpata University of Education in partnership with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) focused on social services.

Obaseki disclosed this when he played host to the founder and Coordinator-General, Project Charilove, Christopher Omusi, and the organisation’s other board members, who were on a courtesy visit to the Government House, Benin City.

He added that the state government appreciates the group’s work in providing social services to physically challenged women in the society.

Noting that his administration is ready to collaborate with Project Charilove assist physically challenged persons in the state, he tasked the group on a partnership model to create facilities at the state University of Education to train teachers for children with special needs.

- Advertisement -

“I would want us to work out arrangement with the State University of Education for training of teachers for children with special needs. My administration is ready to collaborate with you to create these facilities to enable us train teachers for these children in the state,” he said.

According to the governor, “When these teachers are trained, the state government and other NGOs that require their services can employ them.”

Founder and Coordinator-General, Project Charilove, Omusi, commended the state government for its continued support, adding that the partnership “has led to its “One-meal-a-day” campaign for the needy, which has benefited 300 people.”

He added that the support has helped cushion the suffering of physically challenged persons in society, calling for coordinated action to ensure that persons with special needs get the needed support they require to fulfill their potentials.