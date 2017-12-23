- Advertisement -

The authorities of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have redeployed the Bayelsa State Commandant, Mr. Desmond Agu, to Makurdi, Benue State.

Agu bowed out of Bayelsa State Command amid accolades by command’s officers and men, service commanders and the state government.

He also received two awards of excellence from the Nigerian Television Authority and a rights group, the Leadership for Human Right Awareness Initiative on Thursday in a send off at the corps’ headquarters in Yenagoa.

The ceremony had in attendance Special Adviser on Security, Dr. Boma Sparo-Jack; the Chief of Staff, Government House, Mr. Talford Ongolo and heads of security agencies such as the police, Department of State Services, Nigeria Prisons Service, Nigeria Customs, Operation Delta Safe and paramilitary agencies.

The new state Commandant, Mr. Godwin Nwachukwu, paid tributes to Agu for transforming the state command of NSCDC and giving it a befitting accommodation.

Nwachukwu said the outgoing commandant had always distinguished himself in all the states he had served including Bayelsa with his exemplary leadership.

He said, “We are talking about his stint in Bayelsa. There is no time for me to reel out all his achievements in this command. Agu is an achiever. Just take a look at our headquarters in Bayelsa.

- Advertisement -

“From my assessment based on every command I had visited, the Bayelsa command is one of the best. The first day I came here to take over, I couldn’t believe that this edifice is for NSCDC. This is the handiwork of Agu. He gave the NSCDC a citadel.”

Also, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Asuquo Amba, described Agu as the doyen of the security services and the most experienced security commander in the state.

“I know him as a very frank, bold and productive officer. I know that for the junior officers in the police, the DSS and the NSCDC, I know behind their minds they would say ‘these are the three wise men’.

“We synergised together and there was cooperation among us socially and professionally. We will definitely miss Agu. But I thank God that while he was here, he gave his best.”

In his remarks, Talford Ongolo said Agu contributed to the strength and unity of security agencies in the state.

He commended the NTA and the LHRAI for honouring the commandant with awards while appealing to other organisations to reward excellence.

But elated Agu, in his remarks, said he discharged his duties in the state without fear or favour, adding that he neither compromised his position nor was found wanting in the discharge of the corps’ mandate.

He said the awards were a clear testimony to his commitment, adding that for the media to honour him, he felt fulfilled.