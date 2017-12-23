- Advertisement -

In a renewed effort to check the proliferation of substandard goods in the Nigerian markets, the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) has Organised Sectoral Stakeholders Workshop, with a theme “Reduction of Substandard Goods in Nigeria”.

Declaring the workshop open on yesterday in Bauchi, Emir of Bauchi Dr. Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu, said, “Traditional leaders are key stakeholders in the fight against substandard products in the country.”

The Emir, who was represented by Barden Kudu of Bauchi Dr. Hayatu Mustapha, described the workshop as timely saying “ SON should also from, time to time, be organising similar workshops for community leaders too, because of our strategic importance and closeness to our respective communities”.

The Emir also enjoined Nigerians to be vigilant in identifying Substandard products around them and in the markets pointing out that, “it is only when we are in tune with what is happening around us that we can know that there is fake products in our markets.”

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Director General of SON, Mr. Anthony Osita Aboloma, said the objective of the Workshop was to bring together stakeholders from the North Eastern part of the country and that it was hoped that at the end of the workshop, participants would be well informed about the activities of SON in mitigating the circulation of Substandard products in the market.

While calling on participants to be participatory at the workshop, the DG, who was represented by an Assistant Director Operations, SON headquarters Abuja, Alhaji Adamu Abba, said “ it is expected that at the end of the workshop you will be taught the various techniques of detecting Substandard products and it is also hoped that you would also try to proffer ways on how to curtail the presence of those products in our markets and other places”.

In her vote of thanks at the end of the one day exercise, the state coordinator of SON, Mr. Hauwa Hussain, thanked Bauchi State government, Bauchi emirate council, other traditional institutions in the state, security agencies and the media for the support the SON office in Bauchi had been receiving in carrying out its mandate of mitigating the circulation of Substandard products.

Hussain further said, “to our very important participants, I urge you to please put what you have learnt here today into use, especially the techniques of detecting fake products and report it to our office. The fight against selling of Substandard products is a collective responsibility that cannot be left alone with SON and I am appealing to Nigerian consumers to shun such unwholesome products”.

There were good will messages from the State government, relevant MDAs and Security agencies. The workshop attracted participants from the manufacturing, trade and market associations from the North East zone. Four papers were presented by resource persons drawn the academia and other relevant sectors.