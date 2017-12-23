- Advertisement -

Enugu State chapter of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), the umbrella organisation of all the political parties in the country has applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his effective leadership that has engendered peace and good governance in the state “at a time when recession has become a ‘customised excuse’ for elected leaders for non-performance”.

In a statement by IPAC’s state chairman and secretary, Mr. John Nwobodo and Mr. Ken Onyekaonwu, they said that they were highly impressed with the way Ugwuanyi had “managed with prudence, integrity, transparency and accountability the state’s lean resources” to pay workers’ salaries and retirees’ pensions and execute numerous capital projects across the state, among others.

IPAC also commended the governor for the judicious and transparent utilisation of the Paris Club refunds to the state; approval and payment of 13th month salary to civil servants as Christmas bonus as well as provision of free transport to registered Enugu State indigenes returning home for the festive season.

The organisation scored Ugwuanyi “very high” on the implementation of his administration’s 4-point agenda, noting that “the education sector had received tremendous boost with the employment of over one thousand primary school teachers and the recruitment of another batch, ongoing”.

- Advertisement -

The political parties also appreciated the governor for the massive rehabilitation of urban and rural roads in the state, including the over N1.4 billion road projects recently awarded by his administration, saying: “This is a very heart-warming development”.

“Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has bestrode governance like a colossus and stands tall among his peers exhibiting candor, humility and simplicity in his approach to governance. We commend him for his open door policy, inclusion and accommodation, which have endeared him to the people. Without mincing words, we would say that the governor has elevated governance to a higher pedestal in Enugu State.

“We recall vividly part of His Excellency’s inaugural speech where he narrated how a political associate of his told him that this was not the best time to be a governor. However, it is obvious he was not scared by the realities of the time. All we have seen in the governor is a man who believes that tough time doesn’t last but tough people do. It is delightful how the governor is turning the nation’s economic challenges into huge blessings in Enugu State”, the organisation stated.

While felicitating with the governor, the government and people of Enugu State on the season of Christmas and New Year celebrations, the body prayed God to “see us all through the season in happiness and merriment and usher us into the New Year (2018), adding: “We will continue to give maximum support to the governor to enable him remain focused in delivering good governance”.