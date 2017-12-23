- Advertisement -

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has urged the Aare Ona Kakanfo designate of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams, to work for the unity of Nigeria.

Saraki made the call when Adams visited him in Abuja, according to a statement on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanni Onogu.

The Senate President noted that the conferment of the Aare Ona Kakanfo title on Adams was a reflection of the fact that the time had come for the younger, vibrant and energetic generation of Nigerians to take leadership responsibility.

He said, “You have a great role and responsibility ahead and I pray that the almighty Allah will give you the strength and wisdom so that in your time too, you can achieve a lot of feat, not just for the youth, but also for the unity of Nigeria because at this particular time, there is nothing more important to us than the unity of this great country.

“I congratulate you on this because it is a title which for many years has been bestowed on people of caliber, who have dedicated themselves to the welfare of the people and I am sure you will be able to step into the shoes very well.”