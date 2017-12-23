- Advertisement -

The former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Joseph Bodunrin Daudu, SAN, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is unwilling to fight the menace of Fulani Herdsmen in the country.

Daudu said that the unwillingness to combat the hazard had plunged the country into a security mess.

Daudu, in an end of the year media briefing in Abuja organised by the Rule of Law Development Foundation on the state of the nation, stated: “Whatever may be the cause, one point is agreed and conceded that government is not doing enough to avert or stem the crisis.

“Government’s actions or inactions are plagued by insincerity, absence of transparency, ethnicity and impunity. The solution lies in collecting and ranching cattle.

“Since the 18th century all over the world, cattle droving became unpopular in favour of ranching.

“To ranch cattle is a business decision that requires investment. It is not a venture that requires government support for one of the parties in order to establish ranches.

“Ranches are built on land and no individual will donate or otherwise give the rich Fulani herdsmen their land for nothing. Cattle-breeding is a profitable business. The Fulani’s can buy land from individuals and or communities.

“We are in a capitalist society and government must resist the temptation to appropriate other citizen’s ancestral rights over land and just hand it over to herdsmen.”

However, Daodu urged the federal government to regulate the establishment and use of ranches.–