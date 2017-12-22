- Advertisement -

Senator Ali Ndume, lawmaker representing Borno south senatorial district, says the $1 billion approved for the fight against insurgency is “a drop in the ocean”.

Governors had agreed that the money should be withdrawn from the excess crude account (ECA) and used to procure equipment to fight Boko Haram insurgents.

But Ayo Fayose, governor of Ekiti, had kicked against it, alleging that the money would be used for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He subsequently filed a suit in court, demanding that his state’s share should be release for the fight against “Hunger Haram”.

When he visited the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday, Ndume said the money is little when compared to the level of devastation caused by the activities of Boko Haram.

“No amount is too much to spend on securing the country,” he said.

In the heat of the controversy over the issue, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo explained that the money was not just for the north-east alone but for the security architecture of the entire country.

On his part, Abdulaziz Yari, chairman of the Nigeria governors’ forum and governor of Zamfara state, defended the $1 billion approved, saying the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan got $2 billion.