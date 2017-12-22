- Advertisement -

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Seriake Dickson, has presented 2018 appropriation bill of N295.2bn to the State House of Assembly, describing it as a strong finish on developmen‎t,stability and prosperity.

Gov. Dickson’s budget estimate showed that the government planned to spend more on capital projects than recurrent expenditure.

Dickson proposed to spend N146.6bn (50 per cent) on infrastructures; N48bn (16.27 per cent) on personnel; N42.6bn (14.42 per cent) on overhead and consolidated revenue fund charges of N58bn (19.6 per cent).

Further breakdown showed that revenue was expected from statutory allocations N200bn; Value Added Tax (VAT) N8.5bn; Internally-Generated Revenue N24bn and other capital receipts of N62.7bn.

The state’s Ministry of Works and Infrastructure got the lion’s share of N36bn followed by the ministries of Education, N22bn; Budget and Economic Planning, N13bn; Housing N10bn, Health N8.5bn among others.

Dickson p, who highlighted the achievements of his government in 2017 said the 2018 budget was geared towards paying more attention to all the capital investments in the state.

He said all the senatorial roads would receive adequate attention while efforts would be made to construct mire internal roads in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He vowed to sustain the ongoing reforms in the public sector especially eliminating payroll fraud in the state adding that from next year all the tertiary institutions would only receive grants from the state government.

He, however, said the reforms in the educational sector would not affect teachers and assured workers of better welfare in 2018.

Dickson insisted that the ongoing public sector cleansing was aimed at freeing funds and space to enable the government lift the existing embargo on employment.

The governor promised to ensure the completion of the international cargo airport noting that earlier next year the first commercial flight would land in Yenagoa.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr. Kombowei Benson, extolled the sterling qualities of the governor and congratulated him for emerging as the reconciliation chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said with all his investments in education, the governor could only be equated with the late Obafemi Awolowo, whose contributions in education remained the best in the country.

While promising to give the budget adequate attention, Benson asked other lawmakers to work with Dickson to develop the state.