- Advertisement -

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, on Friday said that the Nigeria Police Force would partner with Nigerian students to fight crimes in the country.

Idris stated this when officials of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) honoured him with Chief Peace Builder award in Abuja.

He also assured the students of the readiness of the police to partner with them in ensuring security of lives and property on campuses.

The police boss, however, appealed to them to always volunteer useful information on suspicious people within their domain.

Idris said he was encouraged by the award and promised to step up the fight against crimes in the society.

- Advertisement -

He appealed to the people to develop cordial relationship with the police stressing, “the police is your friend, especially you, the law-abiding citizens”.

Presenting the award, the National President of the association, Mr Adeyeye Olugbenga, said the award was in recognition of his untiring efforts at promoting peace through proactive policing.

Olugbenga commended the police for curtailing cultism on campuses and tackling cattle rustling, armed robbery, kidnapping and other social vices in the country.

The student leader assured the law enforcement agents of their support in the fight against criminality in the country.

He, however, called on the police to do more, especially during the yuletide, to enable the people to enjoy crime-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.