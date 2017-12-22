- Advertisement -

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has urged journalists to abide by the ethics of the profession and desist from portraying ‎Nigeria negatively to the world.

According to the monarch, ”journalism has transmuted into junk journalism”, a situation that is bad for the development of the country.

Mr. Sanusi also said journalists must desist from publishing or reporting anything that will paint the country ‘black’ globally.

The Emir spoke on Friday in Kano, at the opening ceremony of a two-day workshop for media practitioners organised by the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited, KRPC.

The Emir, who was represented by the district head of Dala, Abdullahi Lamido Sanusi, said negative reportage will harm the country.

“We must desist from yellow journalism which is now the trend in the country. Most of our reportage today is about portraying the country negatively instead ‎of positively. We are not doing the country any good.

“We are not supposed to publish anything that will portray our nation bad(ly) because whatever we publish is respected by the public. We should try not to cause chaos but peace in the country. We are aware that the government is trying to fix some of the crisis in the country and it’s not easy doing that particularly in the oil and gas industry, which is the backbone of our nation’s economy.”

He noted that journalists must be circumspect in their editorial decisions.

“We should soften things. What is bothering me is how we are portraying the country bad which you hardly find in other parts of the world. We must learn to report positively. That is the kind of journalism we want to see in this country,” he added.

This year’s theme of the annual workshop, which had in attendance 27 journalists is tagged, “Towards Enlightenment Reportage Of The Oil and Gas Industry.”

Earlier, Managing Director KRPC, Adewale Ladenegan, said the role of the media in the development of the country is crucial.

He said that in the first half of the year 2017, KRPC produced and delivered to Nigerians 236.48 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

“87 million litres of kerosene, 197.51 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil‎ and 66.39 million litres of Low Point Fuel Oil (LPFO) were also delivered.

“Within this short period of operation, KRPC has also been able to release 16.1 million litres of PMS, which is over 480 trucks (and counting) into the market thereby cushioning the effect of the scarcity especially in the northern States and Abuja,” he said.

The KRPC boss, who was represented by the Executive Director Services, Abdullahi Idris said the company has a cordial relationship with its host .