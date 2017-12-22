- Advertisement -

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and his wife, Bolanle, hosted over 2,000 children drawn from the five divisions of the state, at the Lagos House, Ikeja, to a fabulous end of the year Christmas party.

Addressing the children, the governor noted that his administration was committed to continuous improvement of the welfare of children in the state, stressing that he would do anything to keep hope alive for them.

According to him, “Our work never stops, our workforce is committed and every time we reach a destination, we set a new destination for ourselves because in service delivery and the quest to be the best that we can be, there will be no finish line on the job”, he said.

He wished the children a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year, praying that they would be greater than their parents.

In her own remarks, the visibly elated wife of the governor, Bolanle, reminded the children that Christmas was the season of love, a time for sharing and making merry.

She urged them to be good children, obedient to their teachers, parents and respectful to elders, adding that humility was one of the greatest qualities of Jesus Christ.

The governor’s wife also charged the children to concentrate on their studies and keep good company, noting that bad company would corrupt good manners, while also urging them to believe in their abilities, as there would always be reward for good conduct.

All the children went home with handsome gifts and mouth-watering prizes for children who took part in various educational games.

Present were some members of the state executive, as well as members of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO).