The Consumer Protection Council (CPC), Kano Office, on Friday advised consumers against buying sub-standard products.

Alhaji Hassan Abdulhamid, the Coordinator of Kano Office, gave the advice when he visited the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, Cooperative and Tourism, Alhaji Ahmad Rabi’u.

He said the visit was to collaborate with the ministry to protect consumers interest and create awareness of knowing what they should buy.

Abdulhamid said the measure became necessary to protect unsuspecting consumers on fake, expired and adulterated food items.

“We received and solved 16 cases within three months on rice, poor condition of restaurants and filling stations,” he said.

In his remarks, Rabi’u said that the state Government was ready to partner with the council and all Federal Government agencies at all times, to protect consumers across the state.

Rabi’u thanked the council for its good gesture and advised the general public that the task of protecting consumers was binding on everyone.