The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) of the Nigerian Navy, Calabar, on Friday said it had destroyed illegal refineries within its area of responsibility.

Rear Adm. Victor Adedipe, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), ENC, disclosed this to newsmen while decorating two senior officers.

Adedipe decorated Capt. Mary Adetola, the fourth female officer in the Nigerian Navy to become a Commodore in the Nursing unit alongside Lt.-Commander Mohammad Zakariya, who was also promoted to Commander.

However, the FOC said that 2017 had been a successful year for the command.

“We have done quite a lot in 2017, whenever this illegal refineries spring up and we discover them; we shut them down on a daily basis.

“We have equally arrested quite a number of criminals at sea who were terrorising ships and other vessels that were traversing our maritime environment.

“We have some challenges; we still have inadequate platforms and logistic challenges. But, within the constraint of what is provided, we will continue to function very well,’’ he said.

The FOC congratulated the newly decorated senior officers and urged them to see their promotion as a call to higher service.

Responding, Commodore Omotola, a matron in the Navy Hospital, Calabar, thanked God for her elevation.

She promised to work hard to justify the confidence on her, assuring that she would continue to discharge her constitutional duties effectively.

“I want to specially thank the almighty God who has made this day a success. My sincere appreciation also goes to the Chief of the Naval Staff and the FOC for finding us worthy of this gracious promotion’’, she said.