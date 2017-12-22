- Advertisement -

The Federal Roads Safety Corps in Sokoto State has said a total number of 708 accident cases were recorded between January 2017 till date, its Sector Commandant, Mr. Muhammad Sani Hamzat disclosed.

Speaking in an interview on Friday, Hamzat explained that about 613 victims involved in the crashes were able to rescued alive whole 85 lost their lives.

He said the crashes which occurred within the jurisdiction of the command were caused by overspending and overloading on the part OC the road users.

“Our record shows that between January till date, 708 cases of toad crash were involved. Unfortunately, 85 loves were lost at various points while our men were able to rescue 613 alive.

“Private vehicles are more involved in the cases mentioned and the fatality is always on the high side. Maybe because of the fair condition of the roads leading to the state, when compared with other roads.” He lamented.

Hamzat however caution road users to always obey traffic rules and regulations in order to stay alive, saying his command would not relent in enlightening the public the dangers associated with overspending, wrong overtaking and overloading, among others.

He also disclosed that the command would set up mobile court to checkmate, as well as punish any erring motorists during this yuletide period.