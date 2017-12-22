- Advertisement -

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Gwagwalada, (FCT), has advised travellers for Christmas celebration to board vehicles at motor parks for safety.

The chairman of the union, Mr Musa Sanda, gave this advice in an interview with newsmen in Gwagwalada on Friday.

He advised passengers to board vehicles inside motor parks whenever they wanted to travel and to fill the travellers’ form before leaving, in case of any eventualities.

According to the chairman, boarding of vehicles outside motor parks is against the ethics of road transport unions in the country.

He said that besides, stiff measures to address boarding of vehicles outside parks, were being put in place, to reduce any bad incidents during festivities.

“We are determined to reduce abnormalities during the ember months, especially during Christmas.

“Our members have been warned repeatedly to pick passengers only at the parks during and after every celebration in the country.

- Advertisement -

“The union has also organised various enlightenment, training and awareness programmes for members to keep them informed on the road signs,’’ Sanda said.

He said the union would punish any member found driving under the influence of alcohol during the yuletide.

Sanda said that the union would also punish any member that tested positive to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) breathalysers to detect any driver under the influence of alcohol.

The chairman said that members of the union had also been advised to obey traffic rules and regulations at all times while driving.

“The union has also established a task force to arrest and punish any erring member, who drives against traffic or violates rules and regulations.

“We are doing this for safety purpose to curb unnecessary accidents during and after Christmas,’’ he said.

He said that members were being educated regularly on the dangers of speed, overloading, dangerous driving and the use of bad tyres.