- Advertisement -

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command says it has deployed 6000 personnel to provide security in the state during and after the yuletide.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Bala Elkana, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Uyo on Friday.

Elkana said that the action was to forestall any breech of peace and order during the celebrations.

According to him, the personnel would be deployed to Churches, relaxation centers, financial institutions as well as markets and public buildings.

- Advertisement -

“The Command has concluded arrangements to deploy 6000 police personnel across the 31 Local Government Area of the State for adequate security during this yuletide.

“Policemen will be deployed to all flash points, Churches, relaxation centres and financial institutions,” Elkana said.

He urged the people to be security conscious yuletide and charged them to also adhere to simple security tips during this period.

Elkana reminded residents of the state of the ban on use of fireworks during the period.

He appealed to members of the public to give useful information to enable the police fight crime in the state.