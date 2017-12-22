- Advertisement -

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to providing succour for people suffering from breast cancer, while it has also provided screening equipment that are geared towards the prevention of the disease in the country.

With the installation of new Multileave Linear Accelerator, LINAC machine, for cancer treatment at the National Hospital, Abuja, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, said about 100 cancer patients can expect to be treated daily.

This was made known recently at the inauguration of the radiotherapy centre at the National Hospital, Abuja.

A press release signed by the health ministry’s Director, Media and Public Relations, Mrs. Boade Akinola, noted that the centre, which was declared open by the wife of the vice-president, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, has newly been equipped with brand new Multileave Linear Accelerator, LINAC machine for cancer treatment.

Speaking at the commissioning, Mrs. Osinbajo lauded the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Health and that of the hospital management for making the facility a reality.

She described the deaths of Nigerian women due to breast cancer as “unimaginable,” noting that the Buhari administration would ensure delivery of qualitative health care in the country.

“I look forward to a day that the cure for breast cancer shall finally come; but I am delighted that despite limited resources, the country is taking giant strides in the right direction.

“With the installation of the machine, there is hope for cancer patients, as they will be helped with the facility,” she said.

It was gathered that in late 2016, Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, paid a working visit to the hospital to assess the state of infrastructure, during which he discovered that a brand new radiotherapy machine was actually purchased and supplied in 2013, but it was left uninstalled.

Adewole said part of the challenges was the hospital’s inability to construct a bunker where the machine would be installed.

“My ministry fast-tracked the construction of two bunkers instead of a single unit that was intended, as these would accommodate more than one radiotherapy machines as time goes on.

“We also replaced the non-functional components of the equipment, did the upgrading, the increment in bandwidth capacity and eventual installation of the radiotherapy machine.

“The ministry also saw to the training of medical staff in South Africa,” Adewole said.

The minister decried what he described as “the decay” in medical infrastructure inherited by the Buhari administration, “especially in terms of equipment, logistics and foreign relations with international partners.”

- Advertisement -

He explained that, based on the review of international atomic energy of all countries conducted in 2013, only South Africa and Egypt have the material capability of treating and managing cancer, assuring Nigerians of government’s commitment to the upgrading of seven other cancer centres, as already captured in the ministry’s 2018 budget.

“This will minimise the burden of cancer and associated death rates, what with the positive effects the machine will have on other vital organs of the body when precise diagnosis is carried out,” the minister said.

Adewole noted that with the inauguration of the new radiotherapy equipment, the National Hospital, Abuja, can now treat about 100 cancer patients daily, using the machine.

“Again, the urge and zeal for medical tourism will be on the decline, as the newly installed machine is one of the most advanced and sophisticated technologies in the world, with high standard ratings when compared with what obtains in Europe, India and South Africa,” Adewole said.

The minister also disclosed that in line with government’s partnership with corporate organisations, the health ministry also solicited and got the financial commitment of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, SNEPCO, which contributed over $1m for the purchase of another brand new LINAC radiotherapy equipment to be installed in the second bunker at the National Hospital, Abuja, by January 2018.

“The Niger Delta Development Company has also promised to install the same equipment at the teaching hospitals in the University of Uyo and University of Port respectively; while the Kano State Government has also signified its intention to purchase a brand new LINAC radiotherapy equipment.

“The Federal Government’s drive to completely overhaul the health system and revitalise primary healthcare centres has yielded 1,100 facilities already, with the second phase of 774 still under construction.

“All these will reduce the unnecessary pressure on the secondary and tertiary medical centres, as they will be a place of reference to manage topical diseases associated with our region such as malaria, hypertension, vaccination and immunisation, tuberculosis, ante- and post-natal care, etc.,” Adewole said.

The minister also disclosed that with the practice of “preventive medicine,” men and women who are 50 years old and above can undergo free medical screening for breast, cervical and prostate cancers in all the federal teaching hospitals and medical centres.

In the area of HIV/AIDS treatment, Adewole said the ministry has also purchased anti-retroviral drugs for 2,000,000 persons living with the infection, while the ministry has also supervised 10,000 free cataract surgeries and free treatment for 800 patients diagnosed with Hepatitis C infection.