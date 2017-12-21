- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Navy on Monday in Lagos, decorated the first female nurse in Nigeria to rise to the rank of a one star general with the rank of Navy Commodore.

The Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Obi Ofodile while decorating the newly-promoted Commodore Christie Amara Opara, urged not to relent and strive harder in the discharge of her duties.

Commodore Opara was decorated to the enviable rank of one star general alongside, Commodore Ezete, Commodore A.A Adesanya and Commodore T.A Amoo.

The FOC said that, promotions come with greater expectations and responsibilities and as such, the newly promoted Commodores should put in her best as Nigerians are expecting much from them.

Admiral Ofodile said that promotion in the Nigeria Navy is not easy, especially in consideration that some other people who may have done well were not considered because of the available vacancies.

He urged the officers to prepared to tackle the most difficult task, especially as the country confronts various security challenges in most state of the federation.

The FOC said the officers must also be ready to serve in theatre of operations urging them to put in their best wherever they find themselves.

The FOC also decorated Lieutenant Monisola Ademoluti to the rank of Lieutenant Commander (Major equivalent) and Lieutenant Commanders Abdullahi Sajoe and Abubakar Ezra to the rank of Commanders (Lieutenant Colonel equivalent in the Nigerian Army).

The FOC said the officers deserved the promotion , as they have worked hard to meet the requirement for their promotions and that they should prove to the force that it was not a mistake promoting them.

Commodore Opara was enlisted in the Nigerian Navy in 1991 as a member of Direct Regular Course 91 and was commissioned the same year.

Since joining the force, the officer had scored many first, being the first female officer in the Nigerian Navy to go Peacekeeping operation and the first set of nurse to earn the rank of one star general.

She is presently the only female general in both Imo and Abia States.

Speaking, the elated spouse of the officer Mr Chukas Opara expressed gratitude to God for making the event possible.

The newly promoted naval officers have been charged not to disappoint the force in their appointment they will get as a result of their new ranks, especially ensuring the protection of the country’s territorial integrity.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) had earlier in another decoration cautioned newly promoted officers, not to live extravagantly.

He said that the journey to promotion bracket was not easy, especially in consideration of the fact that promotion only comes from God

His words: “In the civil service people look forward to promotion to enable them move up and that is the motivating factor. Its not easy to reach the point where you are promoted, it takes a lot of hard work, some pray and fast and they were not promoted, they do not understand that promotion comes from God.”

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas, for granting the promotion of the officers

He explained that promotion is not for joke and not for the officers to take more alcohol, urging them to apply moderation in whatever they do as senior officers.