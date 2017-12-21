- Advertisement -

The National Youth Service Corps says it is working to ensure that the suspected rapist and killer of its member in Ogun State, Tawose Modupe, is brought to book.

The NYSC Ogun State Coordinator, Mr. John Okpo, spoke during a visit to the family of the deceased on Wednesday, noting that the corps would strive to protect and defend the rights of members.

It was reported on Friday that a driving instructor, Festus Udoh, allegedly lured the 23-year-old corps member into a bush at Mawuko, in the Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State where he raped and strangled her.

Modupe was reported to have registered in a driving school, Lizzy Driving School, where the suspect worked.

Udoh was said to have committed the crime when he lured the corps member into the bush on the pretext of giving her a learner’s permit.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, who paraded the suspect, had said the police were investigating.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Okpo, in a statement on Wednesday said the corps was monitoring the matter.

He said, “The entire NYSC family is grieved over the demise of the corps member. We condemn the act in its totality. We are working to ensure that the perpetrator of the heinous crime is brought to book. We will continue to protect and defend the rights of corps members.

“We pray to God to console the family in their moment of grief. We also advise the corps members to be security conscious always and promptly report any security threat to the appropriate authorities.”

An uncle to the deceased, Hakeem Okunola, thanked the NYSC for the visit and its prompt action which led to the arrest of the alleged killer.