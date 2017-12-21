- Advertisement -

A humanitarian crisis may soon hit some communities in Boki Local Council of Cross River State. This followed the illegal migration of over 8,000 Camerounians from the English-speaking (Anglophone) part of the country.

The upsurge, according to sources, was caused by the crisis from the struggle for independence by the Anglophone Camerounians in the country.

Over 15,000 migrants were said to have besieged the various Cross River communities in the last few days.

According to the United Nations (UN), the refugee situation in the state might hit over 30, 000, if urgent steps are not taken to check the situation.

It was further leant that about 6, 000 migrants had arrived in the communities two weeks ago, even as 2,000 others followed through the porous border lines between the two countries.

According to the Head of Abo clan in Boki local council, Otu Bernard Abang Eban: “We are deeply worried because our children, men and women are facing hardship. The figures from this migration are rising daily and feeding the refugees has become difficult for us.

“The government and the UN should supply sleeping, food and other relief materials to help the people. We also need health facilities and medical personnel, especially as most of these communities are located in difficult terrains.”

Also, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Aviation, Amos Kajang, said: “These migrants are Boki-speaking people and the refugees are flooding the areas due to the heavy presence of Camerounian soldiers in the areas. Many of them had also rushed into Bashua, which is the last border town between Nigeria and Cameroon.

“Bashua and Erinekpang have become a safe haven for the fleeing Camerounians, thus putting pressure on food and health facilities. Unfortunately, water supply has been poor because the people depend solely on streams, which sometimes dry up.”

Kajang, who hails from Abo community in Boki, called for urgent Federal Government intervention.