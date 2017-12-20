- Advertisement -

The federal government has gazette Supplementary Regulations for the Mandatory use of the NIN and other identification platforms.

Federal government has gazetted and published five (5) Regulations, following an approval from the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Minister of Justice in November, 2017.

The gazetted Regulations are: Mandatory Use of the National Identification Number (NIN) Regulations, 2017; Nigeria Biometrics Standard Regulations, 2017; Registration of Persons and Contents of the National Identity Database Regulations, 2017; Access to Register Information in the National Identity Database Regulations, 2017 and Licensing of the Frontend Services of the National Identity Management Commission Regulations, 2017.

Explaining the need for supplementary Regulations in the Commission, the General Manager, Legal, Regulatory and Compliance Services (LR&CS), Mrs. Hadiza Dagabana, said‘‘it was essential towards the realization of the NIMC mandate in the coming years.’

“With the increase and expansion of the Commission’s activities, the new policy for the implementation of the NIMS and the desire of the Commission to develop the identity eco-system in Nigeria as well as meet its mandate of harmonizing all identity related databases in the country, it is necessary to promulgate Regulations which consist of the set of principles, practices, policies, processes and procedures to be utilized to achieve the desired objectives.

“The Regulations will ensure that the Commission actualizes and effectively delivers on the National Identity Management System (NIMS) project in the coming years,” she said.

It will be recalled that the Commission had in November 2016 announced the commencement process to document and publish these regulations, pursuant to Sections 27 and 31 of the NIMC Act, 2007 which provides for the Commission to make supplementary regulations to cover the various services and offerings of the Commission.

Draft copies of the regulations were widely circulated to various government, private and security agencies as well as the general public, inviting comments, inputs and opinions, after which the comments were reviewed by the Committee charged with the development of the strategy for the implementation of the NIMC regulations.