The Osun Government said it would provide free train transport for its citizens and others willing to travel to the state from Lagos, for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The State Commissioner for Commerce, Industries and Cooperatives, Mr Jayeoba Alagbada, made this known in a statement in Osogbo on Wednesday.

According to Alagbada, the train would take-off from Ido Terminus-Ebute-Meta, Lagos by 10.30 a.m., on Saturday to transport people to Osogbo.

He said the train would on Tuesday, Dec. 26, equally convey people back to Lagos, after Christmas.

The commissioner also indicated that the train would take a second trip, for the New Year celebration, from same Ido Terminus on Saturday, Dec. 30 and return on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

“The train popularly known as ‘‘Omoluabi Train’’ is aimed at making travelling stress-free for the citizens of the state during the rush period of the festival,” he said.

He therefore enjoined willing travellers to join the ‘‘Omoluabi Train’’ in order to have a peaceful celebration.

The Osun Government had been providing free train transport to its citizens in Lagos for the past five years.

The exercise was to ease people’s transportation to the state to celebrate major festivals.