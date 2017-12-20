- Advertisement -

The first Nigerian female Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to France, Dr. Modupe Irele, on Monday presented her Letter of Credence to President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic, in Paris.

The Deputy Head of Mission in Nigeria’s Embassy in Paris, Mr. Benedict Adejinle, announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

Adejinle said Dr. Irele was among other newly-appointed ambassadors that also presented their Letters of Credence to the President.

“Dr. Modupe Irele, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to France on Monday, December 18th, presented her Letter of Credence to the President of the French Republic, Mr. Emmanuel Macron.

“Ambassador Irele, Nigeria’s first female Ambassador to France, was one of the newly-arrived ambassadors to present their Letters of Accreditation at the ceremony,’’ he said.

Adejinle said that Irele used the opportunity to discuss bilateral relations between France and Nigeria in areas of security, economy and sustainable development with President Macron.

He said that President Macron, who warmly welcomed the new ambassador, acknowledged Nigeria’s strides in developing its economy, as well as its leadership role in Africa.

Macron also said the efforts of his government would not be directed towards the Francophone countries alone, but would also be extended to Africa as a whole.

The French President, who also said that his government would continue to work closely with Nigeria, wished Irele a successful tenure as Nigeria’s Ambassador to France.

The deputy head of Mission also said that Macron conveyed his appreciation through Irele, to President Muhammadu Buhari for attending the One Planet Summit held in Paris on December 12.

Adejinle said that the new Envoy also congratulated the French President for successfully hosting the Summit on Climate Change, adding that Nigeria was committed to cutting down on her emissions.

She told President Macron that Nigeria had already achieved her target of reducing emissions by 20 per cent by 2020, and was hoping to further to reduce emissions by 40 per cent by 2030.

Irele also expressed her readiness to “strengthen the thriving relations’’ between Nigeria and France, through promoting ties in trade, agriculture, culture and other key areas.