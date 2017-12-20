- Advertisement -

Determined to recover the N6.6 billion owed the state in taxes by companies and organisations engaged in different businesses in the state, the Enugu State government on Wednesday sealed five hotels within the capital city.

The government also threatened to seal other organisations and companies including banks before Christmas without any further notice to them.

The exercise carried out early Wednesday by the state Internal Revenue Service affected Nondon International Hotel Ltd, Allen Suites, Villa Toscana Hotel, Filbon Hotel Ltd, and Hotel Cordial Exclusive.

It was gathered that owners of big companies in the state are already making efforts to clear their debts to avert a possible shutdown by government during the yuletide.