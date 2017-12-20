- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Wednesday said that plain clothe officials would provide security for fun seeekers at Badagry beach and recreation centres during the festive period.

The NSCDC Area Commander in Badagry, Mr George Ike, said

that its plain clothe personnel would be deployed to places such as churches, beaches, and recreational parks to ensure safety.

“Badagry is an ancient city with so many churches, tourist sites, beaches, recreational centres, eateries; so our plain clothe personnel would be located at this strategic places to provide security for fun seekers.

“Also, our personnel would be stationed at the riverine area to ensure that the waterway is safe and vandals do not take advantage of the holiday to commit crime.

“We appeal to residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement, especially around the riverine areas so that prompt actions could be taken,” he said.

Ike said that NSCDC personnel from Ojo and Iyana Oba axis would be coming to the area to provide more security.

“This is a border area so some of our personnel in the Ojo and Iyana Oba axis would be coming to add more surveillance to the area.

“We are determined to make sure that Badagry remain safe and we will keep on providing security before, during and after the holidays,” he said.