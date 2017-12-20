- Advertisement -

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ore Unit Command, Ondo State, says it has deplored 100 personnel, four patrol vehicles, two towing vehicles and an ambulance on the Benin-Ore expressway.

The Unit Commander, Mr Philip Ozonnandi, stated this on Wednesday in Ore.

Ozonnadi said that the measure was to ensure free flow of traffic and safety of lives and property on the route during the yuletide.

The FRSC boss urged motorists plying the road to always slow down and park well whenever they were waved down by FRSC personnel for routine checks.

He warned them against drugs and alcohol intake which might result in fatigue and cause them to sleep while on the wheel.

Ozonnandi implored drivers of heavy duty vehicles to always pull off the road whenever they were tired to take a rest before continuing their journeys.

He said the special FRSC road patrol would start on Wednesday nationwide.

The unit commander, however, urged the public to call the FRSC toll free emergency line 122 in case of any emergency on the Benin-Ore expressway.