Reggae musician, Majek Fashek, has called out On Air Personality, Ifedayo Olarinde a.k.a Daddy Freeze, for his strong disapproval of his recent performance at a church concert in Abuja.

Majek the ‘Rainmaker’ who, before now, had not performed at faith-based events, did on Sunday December 17 at the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly Christmas Carol in Guzape, Abuja.

Daddy Freeze, who also recently condemned the practice of ‘tithing’ in churches, said it made no sense for a secular artiste like Majek to perform in such gathering, as Christian altars are supposed to be sacred.

However, Majek Fashek’s manager, Uzoma Omenka, in a video on Instagram, rebuked Daddy Freeze saying that nothing was wrong with a secular artiste performing in church.

“There is nothing wrong with a world class legend, Majek Fashek, whose music sends the right message, to be invited to perform in any church.

“To Daddy Freeze, you need to do your research properly before wagging your mouth and speaking like a kid,” he said.

“@biodunfatoyinbo thank you once more for impacting positively on the lives of young Nigerians and making them believe in themselves.”

Daddy Freeze had taken to his Instagram to condemn the rainmaker crooner over the concert, saying: “I am still searching for the sense in this. I am a huge Majek fan, but do I want to see him perform in a church?

“How did we get here? Maybe I’m wrong, but I thought Christian altars are supposed to be sacrosanct…

“Have you ever seen an artiste like Majek perform in a Buddhist or Hindu temple?

“Can Majek perform inside the Okija’ shrine? or the `soppona’ or `ayelala’ shrine?

“If other religions value their altars and keep them sacred, is it out of place to suggest we do the same?”