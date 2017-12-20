- Advertisement -

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, has reiterated the need for the Armed Forces of Nigeria to, at all times, remain apolitical in order to discharge its constitutional mandate effectively.

The NAF boss stated this at the maiden inter-command drill competition among various commands of NAF holding at Military Training Centre (MTC) parade ground, NAF base, Kaduna.

He urged the armed forces personnel to desist from actions capable of causing discrimination in military bases across the country.

“NAF and indeed the armed forces must at all times remain apolitical in the discharge of its constitutional duties. I therefore urge all personnel to desist from actions capable of causing discrimination in our Bases.

“You must promote the existing cordial civil military relationship between members of the armed forces and the civil populace with a view to leveraging on the existing synergy and mutual respect for the betterment of all.

“To achieve this objective, you must be law abiding and ensure that you treat the civil populace with respect and dignity,” the CAS told military personnel.

On the competition, Abubakar said drill remains the bedrock of discipline in any military formation, hence the readiness of his leadership to ensure its continuity.

“The importance of drill to a military force cannot be over-emphasised. Drill is the bedrock of military discipline upon which all other tenets are built. Drill fosters military regimentation, cohesion and team work.

“These are all essential attributes of a professional fighting force. Thus, the Inter-command drill competition we witnessed today is designed as a training event in the NAF to enhance the professional competence of personnel.

“Moreover, it is designed to build confidence and create bonds of friendship as well as unit cohesion among participating teams. I am therefore pleased with the high standard of drill exhibited here today.

The competition was fairly competed among the seven commands which are Mobility, Logistics, Special Operations, Ground Training, Tactical Air, Air Training and Headquarters NAF where the Air Training Command beat others with total points of 1,003 an average of 250.75 to emerge the overall winner.