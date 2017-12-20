- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the senate to confirm the nomination of nine resident electoral commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The president’s request was contained in a letter read by Senate President Bukola Saraki on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday.

Buhari based his request on the provision of section 154 (1) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

“In accordance of the Provisions of section 154 (1) of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, I write to forward here with the names of nine of resident electoral commissioners appointed for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the consideration of the senate of the federal republic of Nigeria,” the letter read.

“The curriculum vitae of the nominees are attached here with while thanking you immensely in anticipation of the early consideration and confirmation of the above appointment by the senate.”

THE NOMINEES

Monday Udo Tom, Akwa Ibom state

Baba Abba Yusuf, Borno state

Eric Olawale, Osun state

Lukman Abdulrahman Ajidaba, Kwara state

Segun Agbaje, Ekiti state

Cyril Omoruyi, Edo state

Yahaya Bello, Nasarawa state

Emmanuel Alex, Rivers state

Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim, Gombe state