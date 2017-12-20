- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Labour and Employment says it will partner with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to combat corruption.

Mr Bolaji Adebiyi, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry said this at the Advocacy and Awareness Creation on Anti-corruption programme and Transparency Monitoring Unit (ACTU) of the ministry on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the gathering was particularly to sensitise members of staff on anti-corruption and transparency in line with the present administration’s crusade.

According to him, it is imperative that the ministry partners and collaborate with ICPC and EFFC respectively in combating corruption.

“The government’s crusade of national rebirth and social regeneration was necessitated by the need to urgently correct the damage done to the image of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the years.

“Fortunately, this administration has successfully diagnosed the bane and has provided the required legal frame work to combat corruption at all levels in the MDAs.

“This is aimed at bringing about a new social economic and political order, as it has been established that one of the most difficult things to change is culture,’’ he said.

According to him, it is also important for the psyche of members of staff to be dealt with through advocacy and awareness creation programme.

Adebiyi urged the staff to always be mindful of the danger that corruption poses to the development of the country.

Earlier, Mr Abdulrahman Ibrahim, the Chairman, ACTU said the present administration was making a lot of effort to fight corruption.

“The passage and establishment of Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Act by previous regimes underscores the seriousness of government in the fight against corruption in the ministry and the country.

“Mr President is not relenting in his efforts because he sees corruption as a virus that threatens the very fabric of our society.

“It is endangering the present and future of the staff and our children. It must therefore be of concern to every individual, institutions, MDAs, and others,’’ he said.