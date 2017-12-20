- Advertisement -

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has passed the 2018 appropriation bill of N98.6billion tagged: “budget of accomplishments” into law.

The budget was presented to the Assembly by the State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, earlier in the month. The budget was passed at the plenary of the House on Tuesday through a unanimous decision of members after considering the reports of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Mr Jeje Samuel, said ministries, agencies and departments appeared before the Committee to defend their estimates.

Mr Jeje said that the committee observed that the 2018 budget was geared toward expansion of internally generated revenue and completion of all ongoing projects.

He said it was also geared toward the provision of qualitative health services, quality education and sustainability of agricultural production with a view to ensuring food security and poverty alleviation in the state.

The chairman recommended that all hands must be on deck to improve the state internally generated revenue for the realisation of the budget and appreciated the House for the opportunity to serve.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Kola Oluwawole, praised his colleagues for speedily working on the budget estimates and charged them, as stakeholders to play their role adequately in the realisation of the budget.

The lawmakers also considered and approved eleven and stepped down four others out of the alterations in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as transmitted by the National Assembly.

Some alterations approved include prompt presentation and passage of Appropriation Bill, alteration of the Nigeria Police Force to Nigeria Police, autonomy for the legislative arm of government and reduction in the age of contestant to political positions.

The Speaker said the four alterations stepped down were to allow the Assembly to make wider consultations and remarked that the decision of the House will be communicated to the National Assembly.