The Emir of Bungudu in Zamfara State, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, has called on parents to support and promote girl-child education in the area .

Attahiru made the call on Tuesday at the last leg of the Reading And Numeracy Activities (RANA) a reading competition sponsored by four international donor organizations.

He said, “no doubt, if you educate a woman you educate society. So we must all ensure this for the growth of our nation,” he said.

The emir called on other traditional rulers to continue to create awareness among their subjects as well as partner with relevant bodies so as to ensure the development of the sector.

While contributing at the occasion, representative of the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission who is also the Director, Quality Control of the commission, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibo, commended the initiative saying it was one of the policy drives of the commission to see that all Nigerians received basic education.

In her remarks, wife of the state governor represented by the wife of the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Bilkisu Shinkafi emphasized the need for inclusion of local content to reflect our ways of life and traditions.

She also urged parents to monitor their children and guard against reading on romance and other books that promote immorality so as to ensure a disciplined society.

That cash prizes and certificates were presented to winners of the competition with Nabatu Gusau and Shahid Ibrahim coming first and second in the NON-RANA competition respectively.

Others were Mahmoud Mohammed came first, Hambali Tsafe and Batula Aminu took the second and third positions respectively while under adult education competition, Balkisu Dahiru, Aliyu Abubakar and Muhammad Sani came first, second and third respectively.