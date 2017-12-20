- Advertisement -

A lawyer, S.O. AbdulAziz, has raised the alarm over the failure of a Lagos State Government agency, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, today some of its staff in the last eight months.

Those allegedly affected by the non-payment of salaries, were recruited and commenced training on April 29, 2017.

Since then, the Batches C and D staff have not been paid.

- Advertisement -

AbdulAziz, the National President of the Patriotic Youth Organization of Nigeria, said that he has written to the LNSC on this development with no action taken so far.

He said this “has inflicted serious pains on them as some of them now beg to eat.

“I have taken it upon myself to write to the Lagos State Government, appealing to them to look into the pathetic state of the officers”.

There was no immediate reaction from the LSNC on this development.