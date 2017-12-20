- Advertisement -

The Chief Judge of Bauchi State, Justice Rabi Umar, has declared that corrupt magistrates and Shariah judges in Bauchi State will soon be exposed and sanctioned.

She said that the corrupt and indolent judges were known and would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Justice Umar, who said this on Tuesday at the Bauchi State Judiciary 2017/2018 Legal Year celebration at the State High Court Complex, however, added that the best and incorruptible judges would be rewarded.

She said, “I must recognise and commend the effort of the lower court judges, that is, the magistrates and the Shariah court judges. I assure you that efforts are being made to improve their welfare and condition of service.

“The best and incorruptible among them are known and the bad eggs are also known. Very soon, hard work and honest judges will be rewarded while indolent and corrupt ones will be severely sanctioned.

“The registrars and supporting (members of) staff are also recognised and will be appreciated for their various roles. Searchlight is also beamed on this category of (members of) staff to reward hard work and honesty and punish indolence and corruption.”

The Chief Judge said that the high courts in Bauchi registered 406 civil and criminal cases, disposed 179 cases while 227 cases were pending. 737 motions were filed and registered, 491 disposed, leaving 246 pending.

Justice Umar, who added that the high court generated a total revenue of N16,820,070, explained that the high court collected N14,567,233 as fees, including probate fees while the magistrate and district courts realised N2,252,845.

She said that since her assumption of office, several contracts for the renovation, upgrading and construction of high courts and the magistrate complex, the Judicial Service Commission and some Shariah courts were awarded for the judiciary by the government.