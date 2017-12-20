- Advertisement -

Osun state labour movement wants the State Government start payment of full salary to categories of civil servants and pensioners who have been collecting modulated salary for the past two years.

Addressing journalists in Osogbo, Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Jacob Adekomi, gave the Government till next Tuesday to accede to their demands or risk industrial disharmony.

- Advertisement -

Adekomi maintained that the MoU signed with the Government on modulated salary in September 2015 was to last for three months and not for two years.

He called for confirmation of appointment and promotion of workers on all cadres which have been put on hold for some years.

Meanwhile the state Government has pleaded with the Labour unions to exercise more patience with an assurance that the harsh economic situation is almost over.