The Ambassador of Ireland to Nigeria, Sean Hoy, has said Boko Haram insurgency and other conflicts in the North-East will end only if “you focus on what you have in common, not your differences.”

Hoy stated this during an interactive session with journalists on how to reconcile and rebuild the insurgency affected communities in North East in Maiduguri yesterday.

“Peace is something that you don’t value, until you have it,” said Hoy.

He said Ireland was committed to sharing its reconciliations experiences; having earlier addressed the National Assembly in Abuja, while the Deputy Prime Minister of Ireland also addressed the ECOWAS Parliament on the country’s peace process in Columbia.

He said Columbia had 53 years of difficulties, but were now having peace for the first time, noting that Columbia has started to understand what peace is and its value to the people.