An Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti, has ordered the authorities of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, to reinstate a student, Adedotun Babalola, who was expelled for alleged rape.

The court also awarded N10m damages against the university in favour of Babalola for expelling him without finding him guilty by any court or tribunal.

Justice John Adeyeye gave the judgment in an application for the enforcement of fundamental human rights filed by the plaintiff.

Joined as respondents to the suit are the EKSU Vice-Chancellor, the Senate, the Registrar and the Council.

Justice Adeyeye, who granted all the prayers sought by the plaintiff, held that Babalola’s expulsion by EKSU management constituted a breach of fundamental human rights to fair hearing.

The judge also ordered the university to write to him a letter of unreserved apology to be published in three national newspapers.

Babalola and Omoteye Olalekan were earlier arraigned before another court, presided over by Justice Ayodeji Daramola, for allegedly raping a lady (name withheld) on March 6, 2013.

The judge, however, struck out the case “in the interest of justice” because of its shoddy handling by the prosecution and the non-interest of the victim of the alleged offence of rape in the case.

Counsel for the plaintiff, Mr. Magnus Ejelonu, hailed the court for redressing the wrong done to Babalola.

Counsel for EKSU, Mr. Ajide Olayemi, said he would consult with the management to know the next line of action.