Mike Ozekhome, Human right lawyer, has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government thrives on propaganda.

Ozekhome made the declaration while faulting the decision of the Federal Government to borrow $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account, ECA, to fight Boko Haram insurgency in the North East.

He also faulted the decision of the National Economic Council, NEC, to approve the said money, noting that such can only be approved by the National Assembly.

Speaking on Sunday, the lawyer said that the current government was doing what it accused the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan of.

He said: “No, it has no constitutional power to do so. Only the National Assembly can appropriate funds to be used,even contingency funds.

“Anything done extra constitutionally amounts to misappropriation. NEC is not a budget approving body. It’s duty is to approve projects for execution, but the budget for doing so remains the sole prerogative of the National Assembly.

“This government is opaque. It thrives on propaganda. It told us as far back as December, 2015, it had ‘technically defeated’ Boko Haram after ‘downgrading’ it.”‎