The Edo State Government has approved the sum of N25m as funding for the state sickle cell centre.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, announced this during a meeting with parents and guardians of members of the Concerned Sickle Cell Sufferers Club at the Government House in Benin, according to a statement by his Special Adviser, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, on Tuesday.

Obaseki explained that the intervention was aimed at revamping the centre and improving its services.

The governor noted that the state government was sympathetic to the plight of the sickle cell sufferers in the state.

He also stated that facilities at the centre would be upgraded while adequate manpower would be provided to run the centre professionally.

Obaseki said, “Government is very sympathetic to the well-being of the sufferers and this is why we have released N25 million intervention fund to revamp the facility.

“This is the first part of our intervention efforts. We will also equip the centre and engage qualified hands to ensure better service delivery.”