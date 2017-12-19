- Advertisement -

The Bayelsa State Government has described claims in some quarters that it has laid off some civil servants following the preliminary findings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the malfeasance in the public sector as false.

The government clarified on Monday that the salaries of some workers were suspended as a result of the discovery of alleged irregularities in their credentials, age falsification, unusual promotions and other forms of payroll fraud.

The Commissioner for‎ Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, made the clarification in a statement released to journalists in Yenagoa.

He said the government at different times made it clear that it had no intention to sack any worker but only interested in fishing out those who found their way into the civil service illegally and others who had explored loopholes in the service to enrich themselves.

He explained that the salaries of those suspended were safely kept‎ in an “Unpaid Salary Account” waiting to be disbursed to those who would be cleared at the end of the exercise.

Iworiso-Markson said, “We have not sacked anybody. The salaries of ‎some workers were only suspended. And those are the people suspected to have one issue or the other with their documentation. So it behoves them to go and clear their names so that they can begin to get their salaries.

“We are mindful of the times and we don’t want to get those who are genuine workers but because of human error to suffer unduly. So they have the opportunity to go and appear before the commission. Those who engage in the business of blackmail to rubbish government are not helping the process.”

Iworiso-Markson, while expressing government’s regret over those he described as genuine casualties, advised them to approach the Justice Doris Adokeme commission with their defence documents and clear their names so that they could start receiving their salaries again.

He stressed that it was imperative for them to do so as the salaries for December would soon be paid once the government received its allocation for the month from the Federal Government.