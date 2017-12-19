- Advertisement -
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has promised to pay civil servants in Ekiti State a christmas bonus by Thursday.
The governor also promised to pay the excited civil servants their salary and leave bonus.
In his tweet, Fayose stated ”Civil Servants will get their Xmas bonus latest Thursday.
Salary will come, leave bonus will come, Xmas bonus will come, Everything will come.”
