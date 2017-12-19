- Advertisement -

Senators, on Tuesday, condemned the poor performance of the 2017 budget, especially the poor releases by the Ministry of Finance to fund capital projects.

To this end, the federal lawmakers, have threatened to suspend the consideration of 2018 budget, until the 2017 budget attains over 60 per cent performance.

Lawmakers, who took their turns to condemn the performance of 2017 budget, said some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), have only attained 15-20 per cent performance, despite assurances that improvements would be made.

They claimed that a number of agencies were yet to get releases to pay salaries and fund recurrent components of the 2017 budget, despite claims by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, that N750 billion had been released.

Although no official position was taken at the end of a long debate on the performance of the 2017 budget, over 80 performance of lawmakers who spoke, suggested that the lifespan of the 2017 budget be extended till 31st of March, 2018.

They suggested that until the budget attains the expected level of implementation, the 2018 budget should not be considered by the various standing committees of the Senate.