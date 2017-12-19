- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday condoled with Audu Sule Katagum over the death of his father, Alhaji Sule Katagum, who was until his death the Wazirin Katagum.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President sent a condolence letter to the Head of the Sule Katagum family. He was quoted as saying that he received with shock and sadness news of the death of Wazirin Katagum.

The President, who described the death of the traditional ruler as a great loss to the nation, wrote, ‘‘I have known him and followed his illustrious career, which spanned the First and Second Republics. His leadership of the Federal Public Service Commission, which was the longest and most eventful, had been with great distinction and uncommon grace.’’

Buhari paid tribute to Katagum’s numerous contributions to the country and the people of Katagum, noting that as a public servant and traditional ruler, he led with ‘‘distinction, competence and exemplary integrity.’’

‘‘There is no doubt that Nigeria, especially the North and Katagum Emirate, have lost a great and irreplaceable Son. May his soul rest in perfect peace,’’ the President added.

Buhari prayed Allah to grant the departed mercy, forgiveness and grace and those who mourn the fortitude to bear the loss.