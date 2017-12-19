- Advertisement -

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has directed deployment of 36,000 regular and special marshals nationwide for the end-of-year special patrols.

According to the FRSC Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, 795 patrol cars, Boboye also ordered deployment of 204 motorcycles, 106 ambulances and 21 tow trucks for the exercise.

Kareem said that the patrol code-named `Operation Zero Tolerance’ had the theme, “Right to Life on the Highway, Not Negotiable’’.

He said that the patrols would begin on Wednesday and end on Jan. 15, 2018.

Kazeem said that the operation was aimed at easing traffic, reducing accidents and preventing accident-related deaths across the country.

He said that the operational strategies would include establishment of 13 help areas and nine camps on accident-prone corridors to cater for accident victims.

“Other strategies include quick response to distress calls, 24-hour visibility on critical corridors, uninterrupted motorised patrol, day-time route lining, traffic control and deployment of 201 mobile courts.

He said that the corps would also activate high alert on internal and external medical facilities for intervention in the event of road accidents.

Kazeem added that the corps would undertake aerial surveillance and have purposeful synergy with other security agencies.

According to him, the corps marshal has ordered strict enforcement of traffic laws with focus on speeding, use of phone while driving and overloading, among other forms of dangerous driving.

“Management staff, zonal commanding officers, zonal heads of operations and some other senior officers of the corps have been massively deployed to monitor the exercise on critical corridors.

“Commanding officers have been directed to closely collaborate with sister security agencies to ensure safe and secure end-of-year patrols.

“Their involvement is to provide security support and check activities of recalcitrant offenders, dissidents and other anti-FRSC elements,’’ he said.

Kazeem added that the FRSC would deploy a special monitoring team to watch over corridors and ensure strict compliance with the directives.

According to Kazeem, the special monitoring team would provide first-hand information to the corps marshal on developments as regards the patrols.

Kazeem urged road users to make use of FRSC’s helpline (122) in the event of accidents and other emergencies.