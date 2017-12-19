- Advertisement -

The Police in Enugu State have warned residents of the state to be wary of activities of thieves and fraudsters among other mischief makers during the Yuletide.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Ebere Amaraizu, who gave the warning in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu, said unsolicited text messages from unknown numbers or unknown people should be disregarded.

Amaraizu disclosed that some robbers disguised as beggars near traffic lights and bus stops on major roads to prey on unsuspecting members of the public and dispossess them of their valuables.

“Police wish to inform members of the public that its attention through intelligence information has been drawn to some antics of suspected mischief-makers who usually hang around traffic lights and bus stops along major roads under the guise of begging for arms from unsuspecting members of the public.

“Further information gathered revealed that these groups of suspected mischief-makers deploy the antics of wrecking havoc on vehicles and persons while in traffic hold up as they usually divert attention of their targeted victim or victims with their conspirators,”he said.

He said criminals would, among other antics, divert their victims’ attention in order to snatch valuables such as phones, ipads, bags as well money inside the vehicles of their victims.

The PPRO also advised residents of Enugu to ensure that traffic jams and queues did not serve as buffer zones for criminals now on the prowl.

According to him, police are working with security operatives to detect and arrest suspected miscreants in the society to face the wrath of the law.

“To this end, members of the public are advised to be security conscious and to promptly report to security operatives, nearest police stations and outposts any threat to public peace in their in area for necessary action,’’ he said.