Protests and petition almost stopped the commencement of the screening of commissioner nominees by the Niger State of Assembly on Tuesday.

The Concern Gbayi Youths of Munya local government area of the state took to the streets of Minna, protesting the nomination of one Alhaji Danjuma Salau from the zone.

The protest almost turned violent especially when the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officials at the gate started beating some of the protesters and shooting into the air.

It took the intervention of the speaker and some members of the House to calm the situation.

The group alleged that the commissioner nominee do not have the support of the local government as his name was not among those shortlisted from the council.

However, the nominee said he has the full support of the people of Munya local government area, adding that the protest is a sponsored and premeditated one.

During the plenary, the member representing Gurara local government area, Binta Mamman, presented a petition from the All Progressive Congress (APC) Gurara East, protesting the nomination of George Sabo Goje as the commissioner nominee from the area.

The petition was referred to the House Committee on Public Petition and Privileges who will deliberate on the matter next Wednesday.

The House of Assembly screened Dr. Jibrin Mustapha, Hajiya Ramatu Yar’Adua, Zakari Bawa and Haliru Zakari Jikantoro.