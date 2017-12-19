- Advertisement -

Chairman House Committee on Human Right and member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Edward Pwajok (SAN), said Mediterranean Sea and Libya have become graveyards for Nigerians immigrants.

He urged Nigerians to expose syndicates of human trafficking that forcefully or deceitfully migrate unsuspecting Nigerians to Libya and Europe for slavery and prostitution.

Pwajok disclosed this during a campaign against human trafficking and awareness programme on Constitutional and Electoral Act Amendment in Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“I advised our youths and parents that things may be tough in Nigeria, but it is better to remain in the country because you are not subjected to terror or slavery. You will not only lose your life like it is happening in Libya and other countries. Right the Mediterranean Sea and Libya has become like graveyard or a memorial park for Nigerians.

“We are worried over the violation of human rights of Nigerians in Libya. The House Committee on Human Rights and committee on Foreign Affairs held a joint interactive session last week with Charge d’Affaires of Nigeria in Libya, the agency responsible for prohibition of human trafficking and the Human Rights Commission to end enslavement of Nigerians in Libya.”

He said most of those who were illegally migrated by human traffickers pass through horrible experiences that lead to the death of several others at the sea, while those that survive the painful journey end up in slavery and prostitution.

Pwajok said that federal government is bothered about increasing human trafficking and drastic steps have been taken to stem illegal migration in the country.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has traveled out severally to engage Libya and other countries on human trafficking, Speaker of the House of Representatives has also done the same thing, my committee is working in collaboration with Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Charge d’Affaires of Nigeria in Libya to evacuate those who are still stranded and to end enslavement of Nigerians in Libya.”

He said federal government has taken adequate measures to improve the economy with the 2018 budget to ensure that youths engage in positive ventures and those returning from Libya and Europe are given hope for a worthy and healthy living.