Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, has called for synergy among the secretaries to governments at all levels to ensure even development in the country.

Mustapha made the call at the Retreat of the SGF with the Secretaries to State Governments (SSGs) on Tuesday in Abuja.

The theme of the retreat is “Strengthening Inter-Governmental Relations for Good Governance and National Security.’’

He said that the retreat was organised to serve as a platform for SSGs to rub minds on how best the federal system of governance in Nigeria could be better positioned for growth and development.

“The principle of federalism is founded on separation of powers between tiers of government, while at the same time, seeking to attain a balance in powers and responsibility-sharing between the tiers.

“The office of the Secretary to Government is a very important arm of government, playing the role of clearing and forwarding house of all government decisions, policies and general administration.

“It is therefore imperative that we strive to achieve synergy at this level of governance between the federal, state and local government structures as the need for this cannot be over-emphasised,’’ Mustapha said.

He pointed out that there was need to chart a path for collaboration, cooperation and interdependence in the implementation of government’s economic development plans and agenda.

He explained that the collaboration would ensure inclusive government which would cater for the needs of the people through rank and file.

The SGF noted that issues of local government autonomy, internal security, improving territorial economic prowess through internally-generated revenue, infrastructure development among others, were areas begging for solutions.

He stated that these issues must be addressed in a holistic manner for an enduring posterity and for the good of the masses.

According to him, the present administration has achieved a lot in terms of security, rebuilding the North-East, renewed fight against oil bunkering as well as instilled fiscal discipline through the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

“In spite of the modest achievements, we are all aware of the dwindling resources available to government to meet its obligation to citizens.

“This reinforces the call for us as critical stakeholders to come together and discuss how to address these challenges,’’ he said.

In his address, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Mohammed Bello, also stressed the need for synergy among the secretaries to governments for enhanced growth.

Bello said, “no matter the efforts at the national level, if it doesn’t trickle down to the sub-national level, all the efforts will be in vain.’’