Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have allegedly arrested Innocent Chukwuma, chief executive officer (CEO) of Innoson Group.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the indigenous automobile company said the CEO was arrested without prior invitation.

Innoson accused GTB of being behind the arrest, an allegation the company denied.

“GTB vs Innoson “illegal Arrest” Hundreds of factory workers from Innoson factory Emene Enugu protests the illegal bundling of Innoson to Lagos by EFCC organised by GTB,” the company said.

“Like a commando style, GTB uses EFFC to storm Innoson Enugu Residential Home to bundle him to Lagos like a common criminal without any prior invitation.

“Armed policemen firing live bullets and gunshots inside Innoson residence. Tens of factory workers critically wounded.

“Hundreds of factory workers from Innoson factory Emene Enugu protests the illegal bundling of Innoson to Lagos by EFCC organised by GTB.”

In November, the company said the police had withdrawn the charges against Chukwuma.

The dispute between the company and GTB begun in 2012.

“At all material time, Innoson Nigeria Ltd. was a customer of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc. Sometime in 2012 Innoson discovered that GTB imposed and debited its current account with over N700 million excess and unlawful charges. GTB failed and refused to refund the N700 million to Innoson.

“Consequently, Innoson commenced suit no:FHC/AWK/CS/139/2012 against GTB and thereat the court rendered judgment in the sum of N4.7 billion with 22% interest on the judgment debt until satisfaction of the judgment debt in favour of Innoson against GTB.”

Innoson said the court of appeal of Ibadan division affirmed the decision of the federal high court and ordered GTB to pay N2.4 billion to Innoson.

Guaranty Trust Bank appealed the decision at the Supreme court but lost the case. Innoson then began a N400 million at the federal high court, Abuja.