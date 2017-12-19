- Advertisement -

Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, the leader of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, has said that Igbo people are superior race in Africa.

He also said that under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Nigerian government, Ndigbo are staring face to face with the brutal reality and the youths cannot develop their God-given potentials.

According to the Biafra leader, “it is regrettable that today, under the present Nigerian government, Ndigbo are staring face to face with the brutal reality that the full energies and potentialities of their youths would never be realized in Nigeria, but only in Biafra when the government takes off. “

Uwazuruike spoke in a press statement issued on his behalf by his Director of Information, Mazi Chris Mocha, from the MASSOB’s Headquarters, Owerre-Okwe in Onuimo LGA of Imo state.

The BIM chief declared that he could not accept to belong to Nigeria where an Igbo man can never be president, minister for works, minister of petroleum, Federal Capital territory (FCT), Chief Justice of the Federation among others.

His words, “I reject slavery in all its ramifications and I must emphasize that if there was equity, fairness and justice, even if you were pushing any region to secede, such a region will be saying no to secession but a situation where there is no equity, justice and fairness, what do you expect Ndigbo to do?

“Today if football were to be ranked like in the military, the likes of Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Sunday Oliseh, Kanu Nwankwo and many others would have been decorated with the epaulets of field marshals.

“For every Emeagwali, Nnaji, Oliseh, Nwankwo, Onumah whom the world is seeing today there are thousands of other Igbo potential great minds who are still frustrated in Nigeria and can never realize that they are great minds not to talk of realizing their potentials because of the repressive environment of Nigeria that is injurious to their enterprising spirit.

“Another Igbo man, Dr. Philip Emeagwali, had to beat the Yankees in their own game and made away with the prize of designing the fastest computer in the whole world.”